Gov. Pritzker signs bill to give vaccinated teachers sick leave

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WIFR) - School employees who have received a COVID-19 vaccine will now receive paid sick leave thanks to Gov. J.B. Pritzker signing a new bill.

The bill provides additional protections for all Illinois school employees and their families that include:

Paid administrative leave for every employee of a public school district established under Article 10 or Article 34 of the School Code, public university, and public community college who is fully vaccinated or has received the required doses to become fully vaccinated within five weeks of the effective date of the Act and who is required, or whose child is required, to be excluded from school because of a positive COVID-19 test result or close contact with a person who had a confirmed case of COVID-19. has been required by the school or school district policy to be excluded from school district property due to COVID-19 symptoms.

Restoration of sick leave for every employee of a public school district, public university, and public community college who is fully vaccinated or has received the required doses to become fully vaccinated within five weeks of the effective date of the Act, and who has previously used their sick time because they or their child were required to be excluded from school because of a positive COVID-19 test result or close contact with a person who had a confirmed case of COVID-19 has been required by the school or school district policy to be excluded from school district property due to COVID-19 symptoms.

Maintains wage protections in HB 2778 for all hourly school employees, including but not limited to, custodial, transportation, food service providers, classroom assistants, or administrative staff. This protection applies for the entire 2021-22 school year, including any days that a school has already closed or switched to e-learning which caused the paraprofessional to go without pay or take their own earned paid time off.

I am proud to have signed into law another important achievement of this legislative session. This bill is a fulfillment of the promise to ensure that vaccinated teachers and school employees will have paid COVID-related leave. pic.twitter.com/1gHxdH9c4l — Governor JB Pritzker (@GovPritzker) April 5, 2022

The bill also says any unvaccinated employees who have already used their allowed sick time will not be eligible for the paid leave. The new rules promoting vaccinations were previously announced in January by Gov. Pritzker, the Illinois Education Association and the Illinois Federation of Teachers.

