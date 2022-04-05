Advertisement

Egg prices spike amid bird flu outbreaks at U.S. farms

Egg prices are on the rise along with reported bird flu cases in the U.S.
Egg prices are on the rise along with reported bird flu cases in the U.S.(MGN, Brando / Flickr / CC BY 2.0)
By Jordan Gartner
Published: Apr. 5, 2022 at 5:22 PM CDT|Updated: 10 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - The cost of groceries continues to rise these days, and the price of eggs is also going up.

According to the U.S. Department of Agriculture, bird flu has affected 24 states and more than 46 million birds in the U.S. as of April 5.

Bird flu, or avian influenza, is described by health officials as a highly contagious and deadly virus that affects chickens, turkeys and wild birds. It has been hitting farms hard across the country.

According to the Associated Press, Iowa is the nation’s leading egg producer, and bird flu has infected several farms in that area, forcing the killing of 5.3 million hens and 88,000 turkeys.

According to the USDA, the average cost of a dozen eggs is currently $2.88 per dozen at supermarkets, up 52% since earlier this year.

The agency reports eggs are expected to be more in demand with the upcoming Easter holiday, but suppliers are not expected to run out of product.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reports the bird flu usually does not infect people and rare cases of human infection when it comes to the virus have been reported.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The shooting happened around 8:30 p.m. Saturday, April 2.
CherryVale Mall shooting victim identified
Suspect named in fatal shooting outside CherryVale Mall
Suspect named in Saturday’s fatal shooting outside CherryVale Mall
Court records say he touched himself four times during the flight.
Man facing felony charges for masturbating on Southwest flight, FBI says
Police are responding to a critical incident in the parking lot area outside Macy's department...
Shooting stuns shoppers at CherryVale Mall
Salt Lake City police arrested a man accused of driving under the influence in a collision that...
Man arrested after running wife over, killing her in airport parking deck, police say

Latest News

Isaiah McCall, a 26-year-old Amazon worker, faces several charges after allegedly forcing his...
WATCH: Amazon worker accused of forcing his way into woman’s house
Smiley Martin, 27, who is the brother of the first suspect taken into custody, was arrested...
Police: Suspect posted video of himself with gun hours before Sacramento shooting
Police arrested the suspect, and following the incident, Amazon said he no longer delivers for...
Dog scares off Amazon worker who allegedly forced his way into house
An Ohio mother claims someone abused her 1-year-old son while watching him at daycare.
Mom says 1-year-old suffered bites, scratches at Ohio daycare
An Amber Alert issued for 12-year-old Tessa Kozelka has been canceled.
Ohio girl believed safe after reportedly abducted by stepbrother