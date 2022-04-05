Advertisement

CherryVale Mall shooting victim identified

The shooting happened around 8:30 p.m. Saturday, April 2.
The shooting happened around 8:30 p.m. Saturday, April 2.(WIFR)
By WIFR Newsroom
Published: Apr. 5, 2022 at 10:43 AM CDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHERRY VALLEY, Ill. (WIFR) - 25-year-old Marcus Mclin of Rockford was confirmed Monday as the shooting victim during an incident at CherryVale Mall.

Mclin was shot around 8:30 p.m. Saturday during what police say was a targeted altercation.

The shooting happened in the Macy’s parking lot at the mall off Perryville Road and Harrison Avenue.

An autopsy by the Winnebago County Coroner showed Mclin died from shooting injuries.

His death is under investigation with the Cherry Valley Police and the Winnebago County Sheriff’s Office.

Copyright 2022 WIFR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Elijah Lucena is wanted Tuesday in the shooting of Marcus Mclin on Saturday at the CherryVale...
Mall shooting suspect named
Clark County deputies are investigating a shooting at the Clark County Fair.
Argument at Rockford liquor store leads to a man getting shot in the head
Roscoe Village Board votes yes in a tiebreaker to allow housing development along roads
New Roscoe housing development passes
Court records say he touched himself four times during the flight.
Man facing felony charges for masturbating on Southwest flight, FBI says

Latest News

Cutting down on carjackings
Illinois Democrats introduce legislation to cut down on carjackings
Casshae Avery
3-year-old still missing from Rockford one year later
Belvidere K9 officer receives ballistic vest
Belvidere K9 officer receives ballistic vest
It's been a rather impressive stretch of wet weather in and around the Stateline to start the...
Mark's Wednesday Forecast -- 4/6/2022
Stillman Fire
Illinois State Fire Marshal awards $2.5 million to state first responders