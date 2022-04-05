CherryVale Mall shooting victim identified

CHERRY VALLEY, Ill. (WIFR) - 25-year-old Marcus Mclin of Rockford was confirmed Monday as the shooting victim during an incident at CherryVale Mall.

Mclin was shot around 8:30 p.m. Saturday during what police say was a targeted altercation.

The shooting happened in the Macy’s parking lot at the mall off Perryville Road and Harrison Avenue.

An autopsy by the Winnebago County Coroner showed Mclin died from shooting injuries.

His death is under investigation with the Cherry Valley Police and the Winnebago County Sheriff’s Office.

