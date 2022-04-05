Broadway veteran directs Pecatonica High School’s musical

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Kevin Stites says he’s just a kid with big dreams from small town Pecatonica. But those dreams quickly became reality.

After attending the University of Illinois Urbana-Champaign, getting his Bachelor’s and Master’s Degrees in music, he packed his bags and moved to New York for his first show gig. That first gig was followed by many, leading him into a spectacular career.

“I am very lucky... you know I like to use the world luck, because it sort of feels like it sometimes,” said Stites. He paused, and I chimed in, adding, “But...it was hard work.”

“Well hard work.... but where did I learn it?” Stites smiled. “Pecatonica High School.”

Stites has achieved a lengthy list of Broadway credits as a musical director and conductor. Some include, A Tale of Two Cities, Fiddler on the Roof, Oklahoma!, Les Miserables, Titanic, The Color Purple, Fiddler on the Roof... and the list goes on. In film and television, his work has appeared on “The Oprah Winfrey Show”, “Late Night With David Letterman”, Tony Award Telecasts and more. He has also performed and worked with Kristen Chenowith, and many other A-list celebrities. This is just a short summary of his work.

“I don’t think I would have had that skill if I wouldn’t have honed into it back at this high school, inspired by those teachers,” said Stites.

Now, he’s bringing that skill back to his hometown, directing Legally Blonde the Musical at Pecatonica High School.

Stites says he has always had a knack for music, his grandmother teaching him piano when he was a toddler.

“Even at age 3, she had me cording doing elementary C, F, G cords,” said Stites. “And I could hear when I needed to change it, and that’s when she thought, maybe there is some talent there.”

He says it’s his teachers from Pecatonica, who helped him realize his passion for musical theatre. He believes he owes it to the students in the arts program to achieve greatness not just in music, but it any field in life.

“I pass on to them a theory that’s worked for me, is, if you’re going to spend anytime doing something, you might as well do it as well as you possibly can,” said Stites. “Because you’ll never get that time back.”

Stites also says he has an amazing team of designers and directors. They all hope to push the envelope in every department of the show, to give students an experience they won’t forget.

He wanted to note the staff at Pec Playhouse Theatre Company has been beyond helpful. They’ve extended a helping hand in set design, prop donations and more, despite the hardships the company faced back in Feb. 2021 when their roof collapsed, due to the weight of accumulated snow and ice.

The show starts Friday, April 22 and goes through Sunday, April 24. Tickets are $8, and Stites says with all of the hard work from the kids and the community, it is going to be a performance you don’t want to miss.

Copyright 2022 WIFR. All rights reserved.