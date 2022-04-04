Advertisement

Women’s Suffrage Plaza named ‘Public Art of the Year’

The award is given through the Rockford Area Arts Council.
The completed plaza was dedicated on August 21, 2021.
The completed plaza was dedicated on August 21, 2021.(WIFR)
By WIFR Newsroom
Published: Apr. 4, 2022 at 4:24 PM CDT|Updated: 11 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - The Rockford Women’s Suffrage Plaza, a community-built work led by artist Susan Burton, won the “Public Art of the Year” Award from the Rockford Area Arts Council.

The sculpture, located at 200 Y Blvd., was a project commemorating the 100th Anniversary of the approval of the 19th Amendment and the l965 approval of the Voting Rights Act.

Its base, tower and benches celebrate thirty-six Rockford area and national women of note. The completed plaza was dedicated in August 2021.

Over 200 volunteers participated in the creation of the central tower and the six surrounding benches.

Copyright 2022 WIFR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Rockford native Emily Bear wins grammy for Best Musical Theater Album
Emily Bear, Robert Istad of Rockford take home Grammys
Shoppers react to shooting at CherryVale mall
Shoppers concerned by CherryVale Mall shooting
Police are responding to a critical incident in the parking lot area outside Macy's department...
25-year-old Rockford man killed in CherryVale Mall shooting
Henson, 38, was convicted in 2021 for the 2018 crime.
Local man gets 26 years for sex crimes against a child
Shortly after, all six occupants fled on foot and officers were able to take five of the six...
Five teens arrested in connection with Rockford carjacking

Latest News

Broadway veteran directing Pecatonica High School's musical
Broadway veteran directs Pecatonica High School’s musical
Broadway veteran directs Legally Blonde the Musical
Broadway veteran directs Legally Blonde the Musical
More wet weather is on the way Tuesday.
Mark's Monday Forecast -- 4/4/2022
A woman walks amid destroyed Russian tanks in Bucha, in the outskirts of Kyiv, Ukraine, Sunday,...
Russia faces global outrage over bodies in Ukraine’s streets
keen center
Social Call program: Keen Age finds a way to help seniors