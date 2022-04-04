Women’s Suffrage Plaza named ‘Public Art of the Year’

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - The Rockford Women’s Suffrage Plaza, a community-built work led by artist Susan Burton, won the “Public Art of the Year” Award from the Rockford Area Arts Council.

The sculpture, located at 200 Y Blvd., was a project commemorating the 100th Anniversary of the approval of the 19th Amendment and the l965 approval of the Voting Rights Act.

Its base, tower and benches celebrate thirty-six Rockford area and national women of note. The completed plaza was dedicated in August 2021.

Over 200 volunteers participated in the creation of the central tower and the six surrounding benches.

