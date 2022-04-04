War in Ukraine is not the only reason gas prices are rising

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Americans are watching gas prices climb each week, and President Biden’s sanction on Russian oil is partly to blame.

But Rockford University Political Science and Economics Professor Bob Evans says there’s a lot more to the story in an interview with 23 News First at Four anchor, Annamarie Shutt.

Annamarie Schutt: “Why are we seeing gas prices rise so much right now?”

Bob Evans: “It’s interesting. They’ve been rising for quite some time. It’s just that it’s accelerated, and now it’s so much more visible. But for quite some time, we’ve had steadily accelerating prices. The pandemic, which messed up so many things, messed up what economists call supply chains. Refineries, transportation facilities, lost employees because of being sick. In some cases, weather caused the problem. So, there were bottlenecks in the supply chain.”

AS: “There is a lot of fluctuation with gas prices. Even just in our Rockford area. Some have gone up quite a bit. Some of them have stayed right around $4.19 or $4.20. Do you have any explanation of why there’s some discrepancies in that?”

BE: “People think it’s odd prices go up and then you hear that oil prices have gone down. Yet, the price of the pump doesn’t go down. Well there’s a pretty good reason for that. The gas you’re buying at the pump was refined some time ago under higher prices. So, if oil prices dropped today, that’s not going to mean the local gas station lowers its prices, because it already had to incur the cost of buying the oil which was refined, drilled and refined when prices were higher.”

“On the other hand, if oil prices go up that will reflect itself at the pump immediately. Simply because of anticipation. What’s the first thing everybody’s going to do when the gas prices are up? Go to buy gas. As far as pricing, a lot depends upon what company do you buy from and who they get their oil from. What refinery? Some refineries cost more to refine than others. Some have to ship the oil further than others. There’s a sort of a standard oil price but in fact price from some countries does cost more than oil refined at another country. So it’s not surprising that prices jump up, because that’s anticipation. What’s surprising to people is that when you hear somewhere on the news price did go down- it doesn’t go down at the pump. That’s simply a matter of cost. They’ve already incurred the cost. The gas station of buying the gas at a certain price.”

AS: “What about people traveling across the border to get gas? What impact does that have on Illinois or just our area economy?”

BE: “It has an impact on those drivers. If you drive 10 miles to get gas and your car gets 20 miles to the gallon, you’ve just spent a dollars worth of gas to get your savings. So if gas costs $4.50, and you spend $4.50 to get to a station in Wisconsin, subtract that from the lower gas price and there’s your savings. Also, time. Economists are always talking about opportunity costs. What else would you be doing with your time other than sitting in your car driving to go save a few pennies on gas? Now your question is well taken, because it does have an impact on the Illinois economy. The gas tax that would have been paid in Illinois doesn’t get paid...the money that gas station owner would have made, he or she doesn’t make. Somebody in Wisconsin makes it.”

