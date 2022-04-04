Emily Bear, Robert Istad of Rockford take home Grammys

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - The 64th Annual Grammy Awards is called “music’s biggest night”, but it just got even bigger for two Rockford Natives, Emily Bear and Robert Istad, who won Grammy awards Sunday night.

20-year-old Emily Bear won the “Best Musical Theater Album” Grammy for the Unofficial Bridgerton Musical. The Guilford graduate produced the music and cowrote the lyrics with singer Abigal Barlow for the Tik Tok presentation that asked the question, what it would be like if the Netflix hit show Bridgerton was turned into a musical.

“I just have to say this is really for all my fellow female producers, composers engineers. We’re still struggling to get recognition and support for what we do. It’s not that we don’t exist. We do,” said Bear in her acceptance speech.

Bear is not the only Rockford native to win a Grammy tonight, Conductor Robert Istad won “Best Choral Performance” for his work on the classical piece Mahler Symphony Number 8, Symphony of a Thousand. The Rockford Christian graduate is now a professor and director of Choral Studies at Cal State Fullerton.

Istad’s father told 23 News and this was the best present his son could ask for, as he celebrates his 46th birthday today.

