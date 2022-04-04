Advertisement

‘Strawberry Wine’ singer Corey Cox headlines Taste of Lena

Country music singer Corey Cox headlines Taste of Lena in June.
By WIFR Newsroom
Published: Apr. 4, 2022 at 4:11 PM CDT|Updated: 11 hours ago
LENA, Ill. (WIFR) - You may know some of his hit songs like “Good Night Comin’ On” and “Strawberry Wine,” but did you know that Nashville artist Corey Cox is a big fan of Lena, Ill?

“I am always excited to return to what I consider my second home of Lena. To be able to play Taste of Lena as a kick-off to summer makes coming home even sweeter and do so on the Freeport Ford stage knocks it out of the park,” said Cox.

Cox will headline the Freeport Ford stage at the Taste of Lena this summer.

“I was happy to learn about this incredible Taste of Lena event that services one of our bigger customer markets,” said Jose Cazares, President of Freeport Ford, who sponsors the music stage this year.

The one-day music festival hosted by the Lena Lion Club takes place Saturday, June 11, bringing a big festival atmosphere to a small town. Guests can look forward to a car show, beverage tent and all kinds of unique vendors to shop.

Cazares says the day after the concert, Freeport Ford is hosting a Pink Heals of Stephenson County Touch a Truck event at their dealership, 555 West Meadows Drive.

“We are happy and exited to have such a lovely weekend planned for our customers. Please join us at both events,” says Cazares.

For festival updates visit the Taste of Lena Facebook page.

