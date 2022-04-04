Social Call program: Keen Age finds a way to help seniors

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - A simple phone call can have a huge impact on someone’s life. That is the latest effort by the Keen Age Center in Belvidere. The Keen Age Center welcomes seniors to spend the day socializing with friends and enjoying activities like pool, card games or yoga. But now they want to extend those benefits to seniors who can’t get out and about.

The center is looking for volunteers to call participants for a short chat, a friendly hello or just a gentle reminder that they are not alone. “I want to personally know that one day that my parents are going to be well taken care of, whether it be by our family or our community, I want them to know just because you’re getting older we’re not going to forget about you,” says program and outreach coordinator Cecilia Hernandez.

The calls come from an unidentified phone line and volunteers can set their own hours. Experts say social isolation has negative effects on an elderly person’s health, often leading to cardiovascular disease, depression and sleep problems. Volunteer orientation sessions will be held at 2 PM on April 20th and May 25th at the Keen Center in Belvidere. Anyone looking to donate their time is encouraged to call and attend the orientation.

www.Keenage.org

Copyright 2022 WIFR. All rights reserved.