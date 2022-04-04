Shoppers concerned by CherryVale Mall shooting

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - CherryVale Mall shoppers were left stunned Saturday night after hearing a man was shot to death in the parking lot outside Macy’s.

“I have children, I wouldn’t want them to be here when something happens like that... this world is very cruel,” said a shopper named Bianca.

Many believe gun violence is becoming more common across Rockford. Some say and in places where there is a lot of traffic like Cherryvale Mall more protection is needed.

“We gotta find the person that did it,” said shopper Caramel Oker. “Security needs to step up, step up and do more driving through the parking lot to make sure this is safer.... it’s still safe but it needs to be safer.”

Tammy Rezin visits the mall often. She says although this incident won’t hold her back from that, it may change when she comes.

“I might come more during the day, but I still want us to support the mall,” said Rezin.

Rockford’s Marie Schrader and Julie McMann also agree that daytime is safer for shopping but believe tragedies like this shouldn’t hold people back from going out in public.

“Be sure to be safe, know what you are doing, be aware of your surroundings. If you’re not comfortable coming, don’t come and if you are, go have fun,” they said.

All of the shoppers who spoke to 23 News say their hearts go out to the family of the man killed.

“I can’t even imagine.... I’m sure everyone would just like to give them their condolences,” said Rezin.

Officials say there is no danger to the public as they believe this was a targeted attack.

Winnebago County Sheriff’s Detective Division is leading the investigation and say no one is in custody at this time.

