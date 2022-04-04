Residential street on Rockford’s eastside closes for repairs

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Starting Tuesday, April 5 Oak Grove Lane behind DeTullio’s will temporarily close for sewer repairs.

Four Rivers Sanitation Authority says they plan to work until Tuesday, April 19, weather permitting.

Traffic control will be in place at Oak Knolls S. and extend 300 feet east of the intersection.

Drivers are urged to use caution in the area.

Questions about the project can be directed to the sanitation authority at 815-387-7600 from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

Copyright 2022 WIFR. All rights reserved.