Advertisement

Residential street on Rockford’s eastside closes for repairs

Warmer weather brings traffic zones and road closures for city-wide repair jobs.
Warmer weather brings traffic zones and road closures for city-wide repair jobs.(WIFR | WIFR)
By WIFR Newsroom
Published: Apr. 4, 2022 at 5:04 PM CDT|Updated: 10 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Starting Tuesday, April 5 Oak Grove Lane behind DeTullio’s will temporarily close for sewer repairs.

Four Rivers Sanitation Authority says they plan to work until Tuesday, April 19, weather permitting.

Traffic control will be in place at Oak Knolls S. and extend 300 feet east of the intersection.

Drivers are urged to use caution in the area.

Questions about the project can be directed to the sanitation authority at 815-387-7600 from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

Copyright 2022 WIFR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Rockford native Emily Bear wins grammy for Best Musical Theater Album
Emily Bear, Robert Istad of Rockford take home Grammys
Shoppers react to shooting at CherryVale mall
Shoppers concerned by CherryVale Mall shooting
Police are responding to a critical incident in the parking lot area outside Macy's department...
25-year-old Rockford man killed in CherryVale Mall shooting
Henson, 38, was convicted in 2021 for the 2018 crime.
Local man gets 26 years for sex crimes against a child
Shortly after, all six occupants fled on foot and officers were able to take five of the six...
Five teens arrested in connection with Rockford carjacking

Latest News

Broadway veteran directing Pecatonica High School's musical
Broadway veteran directs Pecatonica High School’s musical
Broadway veteran directs Legally Blonde the Musical
Broadway veteran directs Legally Blonde the Musical
More wet weather is on the way Tuesday.
Mark's Monday Forecast -- 4/4/2022
A woman walks amid destroyed Russian tanks in Bucha, in the outskirts of Kyiv, Ukraine, Sunday,...
Russia faces global outrage over bodies in Ukraine’s streets
keen center
Social Call program: Keen Age finds a way to help seniors