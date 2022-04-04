Advertisement

Multiple NIC-10, BNC grads take the field in NIU vs. Loyola Women’s Soccer exhibition

Three players were on NIU’s roster while Dixon’s Harrison played for Loyola.
NIU Women's Soccer
NIU Women's Soccer(wifr)
By Michael Tilka
Published: Apr. 4, 2022 at 12:25 AM CDT|Updated: 11 hours ago
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - On Sunday a handful of local athletes made their return to the Stateline as NIU and Loyola faced off in a Women’s Soccer exhibition game at Sportscore Two.

Both sides featured local talent including East’s Jamie Ward, Freeport’s Maddie Macon, and Dixon’s Kylee Harmeyer on NIU’s roster.

On Loyola’s squad, Dixon’s Taylor Harrison made her way into action after a first-half substitution.

