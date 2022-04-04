Multiple NIC-10, BNC grads take the field in NIU vs. Loyola Women’s Soccer exhibition

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - On Sunday a handful of local athletes made their return to the Stateline as NIU and Loyola faced off in a Women’s Soccer exhibition game at Sportscore Two.

Both sides featured local talent including East’s Jamie Ward, Freeport’s Maddie Macon, and Dixon’s Kylee Harmeyer on NIU’s roster.

On Loyola’s squad, Dixon’s Taylor Harrison made her way into action after a first-half substitution.

