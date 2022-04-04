Advertisement

Large apartment fire displaces residents, leaves buildings condemned

32 people displaced after a fire on Rockford’s northwest side.
By WIFR Newsroom
Published: Apr. 4, 2022 at 10:24 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - A large apartment fire in the 2600 block of Conklin Drive leaves 32 residents displaced Sunday.

Firefighters responded to the call just before 5 p.m. at Conklin apartments. Within minutes, they found smoke and fire in the basement of one of the buildings.

It took several fire departments to battle the blaze which spread quickly throughout the building.

Conklin apartments suffered major damage and are now condemned.

Power had to be shut off to the entire block during the incident which also condemned neighboring apartments.

Firefighters evacuated the entire building, rescuing two cats and removing multiple residents.

The cause of the fire was ruled accidental and related to hot materials being stored in the basement.

The Red Cross and City of Rockford are assisting with recovery efforts.

