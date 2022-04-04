Advertisement

Freeport man faces felony gun charges

By WIFR Newsroom
Published: Apr. 4, 2022 at 2:04 PM CDT|Updated: 13 hours ago
FREEPORT, Ill. (WIFR) - An 18-year-old from Freeport faces felony gun charges after a shots fired incident Sunday afternoon.

Freeport police Department say they were dispatched around 11 a.m. near Homer St and Oak Avenue to investigate gunshots.

The suspect, Darion Wheeler tried to run from police but was apprehended. Police found that Wheeler was armed during a search.

Wheeler faces multiple charges including felony aggravated use of a weapon underage. He’s being held in the Stephenson County Jail on $100,000 bond.

