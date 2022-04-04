Freeport man faces felony gun charges

FREEPORT, Ill. (WIFR) - An 18-year-old from Freeport faces felony gun charges after a shots fired incident Sunday afternoon.

Freeport police Department say they were dispatched around 11 a.m. near Homer St and Oak Avenue to investigate gunshots.

The suspect, Darion Wheeler tried to run from police but was apprehended. Police found that Wheeler was armed during a search.

Wheeler faces multiple charges including felony aggravated use of a weapon underage. He’s being held in the Stephenson County Jail on $100,000 bond.

Copyright 2022 WIFR. All rights reserved.