Belvidere house fire claims family pet, estimated $25k in damages

BELVIDERE, Ill. (WIFR) - A single-family home in Belvidere caught fire late Sunday night.

Residents of the home lost their pet during the incident, but did not suffer any injuries.

The home in the 600 block of Baker St. suffered $25,000 worth of damages after a room on the first floor caught fire.

First responders say smoke spread throughout the house, but they were able to quickly get the fire under control.

