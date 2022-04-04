Advertisement

Belvidere house fire claims family pet, estimated $25k in damages

Belvidere firefighters responded to the incident just before 9:30 p.m. They were able to...
Belvidere firefighters responded to the incident just before 9:30 p.m. They were able to quickly contain the fire but were not able to save the family's pet.(Belvidere Fire Department)
By WIFR Newsroom
Published: Apr. 4, 2022 at 11:03 AM CDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BELVIDERE, Ill. (WIFR) - A single-family home in Belvidere caught fire late Sunday night.

Residents of the home lost their pet during the incident, but did not suffer any injuries.

The home in the 600 block of Baker St. suffered $25,000 worth of damages after a room on the first floor caught fire.

First responders say smoke spread throughout the house, but they were able to quickly get the fire under control.

Copyright 2022 WIFR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police are responding to a critical incident in the parking lot area outside Macy's department...
Police: One man dead after CherryVale Mall shooting
Rockford native Emily Bear wins grammy for Best Musical Theater Album
Emily Bear, Robert Istad of Rockford take home Grammys
Shoppers react to shooting at CherryVale mall
Shoppers concerned by CherryVale Mall shooting
Kevin Hudson, 32, is wanted for several charges including attempted murder and reckless...
Rockford police looking for attempted murder suspect
There are several reasons why there is a cat food shortage in the U.S.
Expert explains why there is a cat food shortage

Latest News

After several hours of firefighters battling the blaze which spread through the complex...
Large apartment fire displaces residents, leaves buildings condemned
Two Rockford natives win Grammy
Two Rockford natives win Grammy
Shoppers react to shooting at CherryVale mall
Shoppers concerned by CherryVale Mall shooting
Rockford native Emily Bear wins grammy for Best Musical Theater Album
Emily Bear, Robert Istad of Rockford take home Grammys