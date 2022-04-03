Snow a thing of the past now turning to more rain chances
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - April 2 had accumulating snow and while that’s a rarer occasion in April, it definitely isn’t unheard of. Now we’re turning our eyes for another wet week ahead with rain chances in the forecast for each of the next several days.
Sunday we’ll already begin to see improvements in the temperatures as highs will be near 50 degrees. In fact, the beginning of the day will be dry and somewhat sunny, too. But that won’t last long as clouds will increase along with the rain chances going up at night. Expect rain to move in from west to east starting close to the dinner hours and gradually overspreading the area as the evening and overnight hours go on.
Monday will start off wet with rain so keep the umbrellas handy and then dry hours are promised. We’ll remain dry Monday night through a majority of the day on Tuesday with temperatures on Monday in the lower 50s and then near 60 degrees on Tuesday.
The next round of rain will follow Tuesday night into Wednesday and not really stopping for some time. The next potent weather maker will bring the most widespread rain chances Wednesday and Thursday with cooling temperatures also coming Thursday. Highs will peak in the upper 50s on Wednesday and then once the front moves through, highs will be in the mid-to-upper 40s for Thursday and Friday next week.
But if you’re looking for some warmer air, that’s coming very soon here. The latest 8-14 day outlook is calling for above-normal temperatures with highs in the 60s looking entirely possible as soon as next weekend.
