Snow a thing of the past now turning to more rain chances

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - April 2 had accumulating snow and while that’s a rarer occasion in April, it definitely isn’t unheard of. Now we’re turning our eyes for another wet week ahead with rain chances in the forecast for each of the next several days.

Sunday we’ll already begin to see improvements in the temperatures as highs will be near 50 degrees. In fact, the beginning of the day will be dry and somewhat sunny, too. But that won’t last long as clouds will increase along with the rain chances going up at night. Expect rain to move in from west to east starting close to the dinner hours and gradually overspreading the area as the evening and overnight hours go on.

Sunday will start dry before more rain moves in at night. (Ethan Rosuck, WIFR)

Rain will start to move in late Sunday afternoon and will overspread the area during the evening. (Ethan Rosuck, WIFR)

Rain moves in again Sunday night through Monday morning. (Ethan Rosuck, WIFR)

Monday will start off wet with rain so keep the umbrellas handy and then dry hours are promised. We’ll remain dry Monday night through a majority of the day on Tuesday with temperatures on Monday in the lower 50s and then near 60 degrees on Tuesday.

We'll start to warm up in the 50s into next week. (Ethan Rosuck, WIFR)

While we will turn rainy, highs will get near 60° towards the middle of the week. (Ethan Rosuck, WIFR)

The next round of rain will follow Tuesday night into Wednesday and not really stopping for some time. The next potent weather maker will bring the most widespread rain chances Wednesday and Thursday with cooling temperatures also coming Thursday. Highs will peak in the upper 50s on Wednesday and then once the front moves through, highs will be in the mid-to-upper 40s for Thursday and Friday next week.

While we'll turn warmer at the beginning of the week, we'll turn cooler at the end of next week once again. (Ethan Rosuck, WIFR)

But if you’re looking for some warmer air, that’s coming very soon here. The latest 8-14 day outlook is calling for above-normal temperatures with highs in the 60s looking entirely possible as soon as next weekend.

Expect a gradual change in pattern with warmer temperatures potentially in store. (Ethan Rosuck, WIFR)

