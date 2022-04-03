Advertisement

Snow a thing of the past now turning to more rain chances

By Ethan Rosuck
Published: Apr. 2, 2022 at 10:27 PM CDT|Updated: 17 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - April 2 had accumulating snow and while that’s a rarer occasion in April, it definitely isn’t unheard of. Now we’re turning our eyes for another wet week ahead with rain chances in the forecast for each of the next several days.

Sunday we’ll already begin to see improvements in the temperatures as highs will be near 50 degrees. In fact, the beginning of the day will be dry and somewhat sunny, too. But that won’t last long as clouds will increase along with the rain chances going up at night. Expect rain to move in from west to east starting close to the dinner hours and gradually overspreading the area as the evening and overnight hours go on.

Sunday will start dry before more rain moves in at night.
Sunday will start dry before more rain moves in at night.(Ethan Rosuck, WIFR)
Rain will start to move in late Sunday afternoon and will overspread the area during the evening.
Rain will start to move in late Sunday afternoon and will overspread the area during the evening.(Ethan Rosuck, WIFR)
Rain moves in again Sunday night through Monday morning.
Rain moves in again Sunday night through Monday morning.(Ethan Rosuck, WIFR)
Rain moves in again Sunday night through Monday morning.
Rain moves in again Sunday night through Monday morning.(Ethan Rosuck, WIFR)

Monday will start off wet with rain so keep the umbrellas handy and then dry hours are promised. We’ll remain dry Monday night through a majority of the day on Tuesday with temperatures on Monday in the lower 50s and then near 60 degrees on Tuesday.

We'll start to warm up in the 50s into next week.
We'll start to warm up in the 50s into next week.(Ethan Rosuck, WIFR)
While we will turn rainy, highs will get near 60° towards the middle of the week.
While we will turn rainy, highs will get near 60° towards the middle of the week.(Ethan Rosuck, WIFR)

The next round of rain will follow Tuesday night into Wednesday and not really stopping for some time. The next potent weather maker will bring the most widespread rain chances Wednesday and Thursday with cooling temperatures also coming Thursday. Highs will peak in the upper 50s on Wednesday and then once the front moves through, highs will be in the mid-to-upper 40s for Thursday and Friday next week.

While we'll turn warmer at the beginning of the week, we'll turn cooler at the end of next week...
While we'll turn warmer at the beginning of the week, we'll turn cooler at the end of next week once again.(Ethan Rosuck, WIFR)
While we'll turn warmer at the beginning of the week, we'll turn cooler at the end of next week...
While we'll turn warmer at the beginning of the week, we'll turn cooler at the end of next week once again.(Ethan Rosuck, WIFR)

But if you’re looking for some warmer air, that’s coming very soon here. The latest 8-14 day outlook is calling for above-normal temperatures with highs in the 60s looking entirely possible as soon as next weekend.

Expect a gradual change in pattern with warmer temperatures potentially in store.
Expect a gradual change in pattern with warmer temperatures potentially in store.(Ethan Rosuck, WIFR)

Copyright 2022 WIFR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police are responding to a critical incident in the parking lot area outside Macy's department...
Police: One man dead after CherryVale Mall shooting
Kevin Hudson, 32, is wanted for several charges including attempted murder and reckless...
Rockford police looking for attempted murder suspect
FILE: Fire truck.
Fatal crash, car fire leaves 29-year-old man dead
There are several reasons why there is a cat food shortage in the U.S.
Expert explains why there is a cat food shortage
From left: Zion Jones, 23 and Delaneo Love, 35, were extradited from Texas to Illinois by U.S....
2 Rockford murder suspects extradited by US Marshals from Texas

Latest News

Plenty more rain on the way
Ethan's Saturday Forecast -- 4/2/2022
Some slushy snow accumulations are likely Saturday morning.
Slushy snow for some to kick off April’s first weekend
Ethan's Friday Forecast -- 4/1/2022
Sunshine Today, Rain/Snow back Tomorrow
Sunshine Today, Rain/Snow back Tomorrow