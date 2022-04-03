Police: One man dead after CherryVale Mall shooting

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - One man is dead after a shooting took place in the parking lot outside Macy’s at CherryVale Mall Saturday night.

The call came in around 7:10 p.m. and shortly after that, responding officers on the scene found an unresponsive man near a car with gunshot wounds. The man was pronounced dead on the scene.

Witnesses tell 23 News that the incident started as a fight inside the mall that spilled into the parking lot but this hasn’t been confirmed by police. The Winnebago County Sheriff’s Department, the Rockford Police Department and the Cherry Valley Police Department all responded to the scene.

Police are responding to a critical incident in the parking lot area outside Macy's department store at the CherryVale Mall. No further information is available at this time. Posted by Cherry Valley Police on Saturday, April 2, 2022

Officials say there is no danger to the public as they believe it was a targeted attack. Nobody is in custody at this time as the Winnebago County Sheriff’s Detective Division is leading the investigation.

Unconfirmed reports over our newsroom scanner say the suspect is a black male and was last seen heading east on Harrison Avenue. He is reportedly wearing a black sweatshirt and blue jeans.

This is a developing story.

Copyright 2022 WIFR. All rights reserved.