Advertisement

Police: One man dead after CherryVale Mall shooting

By WIFR Newsroom
Published: Apr. 2, 2022 at 7:33 PM CDT|Updated: 20 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - One man is dead after a shooting took place in the parking lot outside Macy’s at CherryVale Mall Saturday night.

The call came in around 7:10 p.m. and shortly after that, responding officers on the scene found an unresponsive man near a car with gunshot wounds. The man was pronounced dead on the scene.

Witnesses tell 23 News that the incident started as a fight inside the mall that spilled into the parking lot but this hasn’t been confirmed by police. The Winnebago County Sheriff’s Department, the Rockford Police Department and the Cherry Valley Police Department all responded to the scene.

#BREAKING: Cherry Valley Police provide an update on a potential shooting at CherryVale Mall tonight. We're LIVE now

#BREAKING: Cherry Valley Police confirm one person is dead after a shooting at CherryVale Mall tonight. We're LIVE now

Posted by WIFR TV on Saturday, April 2, 2022

Police are responding to a critical incident in the parking lot area outside Macy's department store at the CherryVale Mall. No further information is available at this time.

Posted by Cherry Valley Police on Saturday, April 2, 2022

Officials say there is no danger to the public as they believe it was a targeted attack. Nobody is in custody at this time as the Winnebago County Sheriff’s Detective Division is leading the investigation.

Unconfirmed reports over our newsroom scanner say the suspect is a black male and was last seen heading east on Harrison Avenue. He is reportedly wearing a black sweatshirt and blue jeans.

This is a developing story.

Copyright 2022 WIFR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kevin Hudson, 32, is wanted for several charges including attempted murder and reckless...
Rockford police looking for attempted murder suspect
FILE: Fire truck.
Fatal crash, car fire leaves 29-year-old man dead
There are several reasons why there is a cat food shortage in the U.S.
Expert explains why there is a cat food shortage
From left: Zion Jones, 23 and Delaneo Love, 35, were extradited from Texas to Illinois by U.S....
2 Rockford murder suspects extradited by US Marshals from Texas

Latest News

Police: One man dead after CherryVale Mall shooting
Police: One man dead after CherryVale Mall shooting
Plenty more rain on the way
Ethan's Saturday Forecast -- 4/2/2022
Midwest Rustic celebrates one-year in the Stateline.
Midwest Rustic celebrates one-year anniversary
The 815 Collective hosts a pop-up shop event.
The 815 Collective brings local businesses together