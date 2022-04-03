Midwest Rustic celebrates one-year anniversary

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Celebrating one year in the 815, Midwest Rustic held an open house this afternoon with door prizes, special deals and fun for everyone.

Located right in downtown, owners say the store has gone through quite the transformation over the past year.

They say it’s been a wild ride but they are so grateful for all the support from the community.

The shop has something for everyone with baby items. to jewelry, to home décor and cute clothes.

“We have about 40 vendors in the building, a lot of artists and local businesses with us and so we’re just celebrating that and then also our new expansion which is the nursery,” said Brianna Zahn, owner.

