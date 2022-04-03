The 815 Collective brings local businesses together

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - The 815 Collective brought local businesses together Saturday afternoon for a pop-up shop event bringing boutique items, hair care products, sweet treats and more.

Owners say their goal is to offer a collective space where people can be comfortable and come together.

Carris Fischer says it’s also about inspiring the next generation of small business owners.

“I think success can come at any age, it can come when you’re in your early 20′s like us or it can start when you find your passion when you’re in your 40′s or your 60′s and so we just, we didn’t really even choose based off of like the owners we just wanted to bring people from the 815 area in,” Fischer said.

