Advertisement

The 815 Collective brings local businesses together

The 815 Collective hosts a pop-up shop event.
The 815 Collective hosts a pop-up shop event.(WIFR)
By Ali Rasper
Published: Apr. 2, 2022 at 9:32 PM CDT|Updated: 18 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - The 815 Collective brought local businesses together Saturday afternoon for a pop-up shop event bringing boutique items, hair care products, sweet treats and more.

Owners say their goal is to offer a collective space where people can be comfortable and come together.

Carris Fischer says it’s also about inspiring the next generation of small business owners.

“I think success can come at any age, it can come when you’re in your early 20′s like us or it can start when you find your passion when you’re in your 40′s or your 60′s and so we just, we didn’t really even choose based off of like the owners we just wanted to bring people from the 815 area in,” Fischer said.

Copyright 2022 WIFR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police are responding to a critical incident in the parking lot area outside Macy's department...
Police: One man dead after CherryVale Mall shooting
Kevin Hudson, 32, is wanted for several charges including attempted murder and reckless...
Rockford police looking for attempted murder suspect
FILE: Fire truck.
Fatal crash, car fire leaves 29-year-old man dead
There are several reasons why there is a cat food shortage in the U.S.
Expert explains why there is a cat food shortage
From left: Zion Jones, 23 and Delaneo Love, 35, were extradited from Texas to Illinois by U.S....
2 Rockford murder suspects extradited by US Marshals from Texas

Latest News

Police: One man dead after CherryVale Mall shooting
Police: One man dead after CherryVale Mall shooting
Plenty more rain on the way
Ethan's Saturday Forecast -- 4/2/2022
Midwest Rustic celebrates one-year in the Stateline.
Midwest Rustic celebrates one-year anniversary
Police are responding to a critical incident in the parking lot area outside Macy's department...
Police: One man dead after CherryVale Mall shooting