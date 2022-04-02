Advertisement

U.S. Wheelchair Rugby Nationals returns to Rockford

By Joe Olmo
Published: Apr. 2, 2022 at 4:20 PM CDT|Updated: 23 hours ago
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - After a two year hiatus, the U.S. Wheelchair Rugby Association National Championship returns to Rockford. The first games of the 16-team tournament got underway Friday morning and will go through the weekend with a champion crowned on Sunday.

The Oscar Mike Foundation out of Poplar Grove is the local organizing committee of the event. They help people that been hurt or quadriplegics get back on the move through sports. One of their favorite sports is wheelchair rugby.

“It’s just amazing to see these young men and women that are quadriplegics playing such an intense game,” said Lindsay Arellano, RACVB Vice President of Sales & Service. “A lot of times, sports aren’t always accommodating. This is a sport that’s made for every player, every kind of disability.”

“Its great to be able to get back out there, and a lot of us played sports before and we’re competing again,” explained Sebastian Broussard, a player for the Seattle Slam. “And it’s really nice to just have an outlet to compete in and have a team to be with, you know?”

The tournament is estimated to bring in $265,000 in economic impact this weekend.

