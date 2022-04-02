Spring shopping at Nettie’s Mercantile supports Rockford Rescue Mission

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Local’s are invited to shop spring at Nettie’s Mercantile in downtown Rockford and all proceeds support the Rockford Rescue Mission.

Nettie’s displayed trays, benchers, table stands and more hand crafted by men and women in recovery at the Rockford Rescue Mission.

Only open the first weekend of every month, they showcase all new products with vintage finds and a variety of home décor.

Creative Director Mary DeHaan says people wait all month long just to see what’s new in store.

“What’s unique about us is that everything is hand crafted, one of a kind and we have so many unique gifts and so many beautiful items for home decor and our furniture is done with such quality we have great painters,” DeHaan said.

