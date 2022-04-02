Advertisement

Schnucks partners with local food pantry for personal care item drive

Schnucks partners with local food pantries for a spring personal care item drive.
Schnucks partners with local food pantries for a spring personal care item drive.(WIFR)
By Ali Rasper
Published: Apr. 2, 2022 at 5:47 PM CDT|Updated: 22 hours ago
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - In partnership with local food pantries all Schnucks grocery store locations are giving back to those in need with a personal care item drive.

Volunteers and Schnucks team members collected hygiene and toiletry items at the entrance and exit of each store.

They ask for diapers, baby wipes, soap, deodorant, feminine hygiene products and so much more.

While the active drive took place Saturday, if you missed out, Schnucks stores will continue collecting personal care item donations through Saturday, April 16.

“It’s important to us as a company to really nourish people’s lives and we do that in a number of ways, not just by selling groceries but being there to support those communities in need that have supported us for so long,” said Schron Jackson, Schnucks Director of Community Engagement.

