Clinical trial increases diabetic eye screenings in rural communities.(WIFR)
By Ali Rasper
Published: Apr. 2, 2022 at 5:41 PM CDT|Updated: 22 hours ago
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - More patients in rural areas across the nation could have increased access to vision-saving eye screenings, thanks to a new clinical trial led by researchers at the University of Wisconsin School of Medicine.

The National Eye Institute awarded the school $4.4 million to increase diabetic eye screenings in rural communities in Wisconsin and beyond.

Yearly eye screenings are recommended by the American Diabetes Association because early diagnosis decreases the risk for severe vision loss by more than 90% and now that research benefits the Stateline.

“Right in Rockford at SwedishAmerican I believe at least one of the primary care clinics is actually started doing teleophthalmology so we’re really excited that our research and those of others have really helped expand the use of this technology to patients all throughout our country,” said Dr. Yao Liu, University of Wisconsin Teleophthalmology Program Director.

