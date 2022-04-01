Advertisement

Fatal crash, car fire leaves 29-year-old man dead

FILE: Fire truck.
FILE: Fire truck.(MGN)
By WIFR Newsroom
Published: Apr. 1, 2022 at 12:30 PM CDT
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Just after 4 a.m. Friday morning Winnebago County Sheriff’s deputies responded to a car fire with one occupant suffering serious injuries.

The vehicle was found in a group of trees near the 2900 Block of South Springfield Avenue.

Rockford Fire Department came to extinguish the fire. The sole occupant, a 29 year old male, was transported by Blackhawk Ambulance to Javon Bea Hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Preliminary investigations say the car was driving westbound on Springfield Ave. when the driver lost control, traveled off the roadway through a field before hitting the trees.

The incident is still under investigation and no other details are available right now.

Rockford Peaches’ legacy lives on following death of Shirley Burkovich
