Slushy snow for some to kick off April’s first weekend

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - We’re not fooling around here as April’s first weekend is calling for more late-season snow around here. Following that, we’ll have multiple chances for rain in the coming days that will bring another gray and dreary pattern. But the good news is that we still need this rain ahead of the planting season that’s coming up soon.

A disturbance moving through the Dakotas and Minnesota will bring the Stateline a wintry cocktail of rain and some slushy snow to the Stateline starting towards daybreak Saturday morning and continuing through Saturday afternoon. This is going to be pretty similar to the snow we saw earlier this week where it will stick mainly to elevated roads and grassy surfaces but not to most concrete surfaces.

This will be the heavier and wetter type of snow as there will be a good amount of moisture in the atmosphere to add more water to the snow. Snow will start towards daybreak and gradually end by 3-4 p.m. Saturday at the latest. There are no advisories in place for our region but Jo Daviess County is under a Winter Weather Advisory for the overnight hours and morning hours Saturday. It’s areas far west of Rockford and north into Wisconsin that will likely see snow totals a bit higher towards two inches or slightly more.

For most of us, you can expect one inch, maybe some spots towards two inches with this snow. But totals in the range of 1-3 inches are likely overall. Travel impacts will be minor but a few slick spots can’t be ruled out. Then as temperatures warm into the 40s, the snow will turn over to cold rain and that will gradually end in the afternoon. Then our skies will clear out Saturday night ahead of a briefly sunny Sunday daytime.

Starting Sunday night, we’ll have plenty of rain chances in the forecast for April’s first full week. Rain chances go up on Sunday night and then continue through Monday morning when scattered showers are possible. We’ll get into the lower 50s on Sunday then mid-50s Monday. We’ll have a brief dry period through most of Tuesday as temperatures rise into the upper 50s before another potent system brings more rain Tuesday night and through Wednesday.

It’s possible that over the next several days, we could see an additional inch or two of needed rainfall as we remain in a moderate drought around here. Hopefully by next Thursday, we’ll see improvements on our drought monitor. Following Wednesday’s rain, we’ll cool off back into the upper 40s before signs are showing that above-normal temperatures may return towards next weekend!

