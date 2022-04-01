Advertisement

Rockford police looking for attempted murder suspect

Kevin Hudson, 32, is wanted for several charges including attempted murder and reckless...
Kevin Hudson, 32, is wanted for several charges including attempted murder and reckless discharge of a firearm without a vaild FOID card.(Winnebago County Jail)
By WIFR Newsroom
Published: Apr. 1, 2022 at 1:22 PM CDT
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Kevin Hudson, 32, of Rockford is wanted on several charges including attempted murder and reckless discharge of a firearm without a FOID card.

If you have any information on this incident or know the whereabouts of Kevin Hudson, please contact the Rockford Police Department at 815-966-2900, on Facebook @RockfordIllinoisPoliceDepartment or on Twitter (@RockfordPD).

You can also leave an anonymous tip with Rockford Area Crime Stoppers at 815-963-7867.

Police say that Hudson was developed as a suspect in a shooting incident from Tuesday March, 8 near the 1200 block of Taylor Street.

Officers say they found multiple shell casings in the street when they arrived on scene and according to witnesses, someone inside a small 4-door vehicle chased and shot at someone inside a mid-sized SUV through the area.

