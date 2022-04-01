Rockford police looking for attempted murder suspect

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Kevin Hudson, 32, of Rockford is wanted on several charges including attempted murder and reckless discharge of a firearm without a FOID card.

If you have any information on this incident or know the whereabouts of Kevin Hudson, please contact the Rockford Police Department at 815-966-2900, on Facebook @RockfordIllinoisPoliceDepartment or on Twitter (@RockfordPD).

You can also leave an anonymous tip with Rockford Area Crime Stoppers at 815-963-7867.

Police say that Hudson was developed as a suspect in a shooting incident from Tuesday March, 8 near the 1200 block of Taylor Street.

Officers say they found multiple shell casings in the street when they arrived on scene and according to witnesses, someone inside a small 4-door vehicle chased and shot at someone inside a mid-sized SUV through the area.

