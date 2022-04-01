Jo Daviess Sheriff’s say phone network outage effecting 9-1-1 calls

ELIZABETH, Ill. (WIFR) - The Jo Daviess County Sheriff’s Office announced Friday that a telephone network outage could effect 9-1-1 calls coming out of Elizabeth, Ill.

In a news release, deputies say that in the event 9-1-1 isn’t working from your telephone, to call the sheriff’s office at 815-777-2141.

Residents can also contact their local police or fire department in case of emergency.

Deputies say that not all facilities may be staffed during an outage which effects the local Elizabeth exchange 858.

23 News will provide updates as this outage is resolved.

