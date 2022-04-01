Advertisement

Jo Daviess Sheriff’s say phone network outage effecting 9-1-1 calls

State officials issued a warning about a scam making the rounds in South Dakota involving the...
911 outage in Jo Daviess County(MGN)
By WIFR Newsroom
Published: Apr. 1, 2022 at 2:47 PM CDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ELIZABETH, Ill. (WIFR) - The Jo Daviess County Sheriff’s Office announced Friday that a telephone network outage could effect 9-1-1 calls coming out of Elizabeth, Ill.

In a news release, deputies say that in the event 9-1-1 isn’t working from your telephone, to call the sheriff’s office at 815-777-2141.

Residents can also contact their local police or fire department in case of emergency.

Deputies say that not all facilities may be staffed during an outage which effects the local Elizabeth exchange 858.

23 News will provide updates as this outage is resolved.

Copyright 2022 WIFR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

There are several reasons why there is a cat food shortage in the U.S.
Expert explains why there is a cat food shortage
FILE: Fire truck.
Fatal crash, car fire leaves 29-year-old man dead
From left: Zion Jones, 23 and Delaneo Love, 35, were extradited from Texas to Illinois by U.S....
2 Rockford murder suspects extradited by US Marshals from Texas
Kevin Hudson, 32, is wanted for several charges including attempted murder and reckless...
Rockford police looking for attempted murder suspect
Mark Frerichs, a Navy veteran and civilian contractor who is believed held by the...
US man abducted in Afghanistan appears in newly posted video

Latest News

Two teens, one child suspected of arson in Janesville Kohl’s fire
Rockford Peaches’ legacy lives on following death of Shirley Burkovich
Rockford Peaches’ legacy lives on following death of Shirley Burkovich
Rockford Peaches’ legacy lives on following death of Shirley Burkovich
Rockford Peaches’ legacy lives on following death of Shirley Burkovich
FILE - United States' goalkeeper Hope Solo takes the ball during a women's soccer game at the...
Hope Solo arrested on DWI, child abuse charges
Rural Illinois and Early Childhood challenges.
Illinois leaders link a lack of child care services to a rise in crime