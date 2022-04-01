Illinois leaders link a lack of child care services to a rise in crime

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Illinois leaders work to fix a lack of child care in rural communities across the state.

Experts believe fixing child care issues now can prevent even bigger problems down the road.

“The poverty rate for children in rural Illinois is nearly two points higher overall than it is for kids in urban regions of the state,” said Sean Noble, Illinois State Fight Crime: Invest in Kids Director.

The yearly invest in kids report links a lack of child care services in Illinois to higher rates of crime.

“We see that overall, 58 percent of Illinoisans live in a child care desert where there are more than three kids under age five for every licensed child care slot but in rural communities that figure goes all the way up to 69 percent,” Noble said.

The report is usually released before Governor JB Pritzker unveils his proposed budget. This year, Pritzker will ask lawmakers to allocate more money in child care.

“If we invested more in birth to five programs, it would help to curb poverty, it would help with Kindergarten readiness and academic success and really the affects would extend to helping to curb crime and violence because of what the research shows,” Noble said.

Lee County Sheriff John Simonton says the research hits too close to home.

“Educate the kids at a very young age as quickly as we can to hopefully avoid them making the pitfalls and go down the road of becoming residents in my jail,” Simonton said.

Simonton also believes building positive relationships between police officers and children will cut into those crime statistics.

“Start at an early age, let them see what police officers are really like, not necessarily arresting all the time but helping them in the community and attending some of their activities,” Simonton said.

Leaders cite population loss as a reason behind the child care struggles. From 2010 to 2020, the rural population in Illinois dropped nearly six percent

