Amboy Fire Department hosts 12th Fire Conference, training day
Published: Apr. 1, 2022 at 3:31 PM CDT
AMBOY, Ill. (WIFR) - The Amboy Fire Department hosts their 12th Bi-Annual Fire Conference this April.
Over 47 departments are expected to be in attendance at the event which starts at 8 a.m. Saturday, April 9, 2022.
Instructors from New York, Texas, Louisiana, Chicago, and other locations in Illinois and Wisconsin are coming out to the Amboy Fire Department located at 25 N. East Avenue.
A firefighter brotherhood event will follow the training day.
Interested parties can register here.
