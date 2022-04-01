2 Rockford murder suspects extradited by US Marshals from Texas

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - U.S. Marshals located 35-year-old Delaneo Love and 23-year-old Zion Jones on February 26 in Dallas, Texas.

Both men were wanted in Rockford for separate cases.

Jones was developed as a suspect in the shooting of 25-year-old Da’Mavlee Macklin, who was found by police near Auburn Street and Rockton Avenue on Saturday, September 26, 2020. Macklin was suffering from multiple life-threatening gunshot wounds and succumbed to his injuries.

Just after 10:30 p.m. New Years Eve 2021 Rockford police dispatched to the 3200 block of S. Alpine during a shooting investigation, but both the victims and suspects had fled the scene.

Witnesses told police that two adult males were fighting when one of the men shot the other. The shots resulted in a non-life-threatening gunshot wound. Detectives determined that Love was a suspect in the New Years Eve shooting investigation.

Love and Jones have been transported back to Rockford and lodged in the Winnebago County Jail. Love faces multiple charges including murder. Jones faces one first-degree murder charge.

