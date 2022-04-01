Advertisement

$2 million reserved for small businesses in Boone, Winnebago Co.

Federal grant awarded to Rockford Local Development Corporation by The American Rescue Plan.
Local small businesses will be able to recover, grow, and create jobs thanks to a $1.6 million...
Local small businesses will be able to recover, grow, and create jobs thanks to a $1.6 million federal grant awarded to Rockford Local Development Corporation(WIFR)
By WIFR Newsroom
Published: Apr. 1, 2022 at 3:08 PM CDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NORTHERN ILLINOIS (WIFR) - Small businesses in Boone, Winnebago, and McHenry Counties will be able to recover, grow, and create jobs thanks to a $1.6 million federal grant awarded to Rockford Local Development Corporation (RLDC).

The American Rescue Plan funds come from the Economic Development Administration (EDA) of the U.S. Commerce Department.

RLDC has committed a $400,000 match to create a $2 million revolving loan fund for small businesses in the three-county region.

Business owners can apply for help to retain and grow jobs while recovering from the economic impact from the COVID-19 pandemic.

Region 1 Planning Council helped RLDC apply for the federal grant through its role as an Economic Development District for the three-county region.

Copyright 2022 WIFR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

There are several reasons why there is a cat food shortage in the U.S.
Expert explains why there is a cat food shortage
FILE: Fire truck.
Fatal crash, car fire leaves 29-year-old man dead
From left: Zion Jones, 23 and Delaneo Love, 35, were extradited from Texas to Illinois by U.S....
2 Rockford murder suspects extradited by US Marshals from Texas
Kevin Hudson, 32, is wanted for several charges including attempted murder and reckless...
Rockford police looking for attempted murder suspect
Mark Frerichs, a Navy veteran and civilian contractor who is believed held by the...
US man abducted in Afghanistan appears in newly posted video

Latest News

Two teens, one child suspected of arson in Janesville Kohl’s fire
Rockford Peaches’ legacy lives on following death of Shirley Burkovich
Rockford Peaches’ legacy lives on following death of Shirley Burkovich
Rockford Peaches’ legacy lives on following death of Shirley Burkovich
Rockford Peaches’ legacy lives on following death of Shirley Burkovich
FILE - United States' goalkeeper Hope Solo takes the ball during a women's soccer game at the...
Hope Solo arrested on DWI, child abuse charges
Rural Illinois and Early Childhood challenges.
Illinois leaders link a lack of child care services to a rise in crime