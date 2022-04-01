$2 million reserved for small businesses in Boone, Winnebago Co.

NORTHERN ILLINOIS (WIFR) - Small businesses in Boone, Winnebago, and McHenry Counties will be able to recover, grow, and create jobs thanks to a $1.6 million federal grant awarded to Rockford Local Development Corporation (RLDC).

The American Rescue Plan funds come from the Economic Development Administration (EDA) of the U.S. Commerce Department.

RLDC has committed a $400,000 match to create a $2 million revolving loan fund for small businesses in the three-county region.

Business owners can apply for help to retain and grow jobs while recovering from the economic impact from the COVID-19 pandemic.

Region 1 Planning Council helped RLDC apply for the federal grant through its role as an Economic Development District for the three-county region.

