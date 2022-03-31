Advertisement

Skippy issues voluntary recall of more than 9,300 cases of peanut butter

Skippy Foods, LLC said there have been no consumer complaints so far associated wit this recall.
By Debra Dolan
Published: Mar. 31, 2022 at 2:07 PM CDT
(Gray News) – Skippy Foods, LLC has issued a voluntary recall of more than 161,000 pounds of peanut butter.

According to the company, 9,353 cases of reduced fat creamy, reduced fat chunky and creamy peanut butter blended with plant based protein are being recalled due to the possibility some of the jars may contain fragments of stainless steel from manufacturing equipment.

The affected jars of peanut butter were shipped to 18 states, and all retailers have been properly notified.

Skippy Foods, LLC said there have been no consumer complaints so far associated with this recall.

Check the top of the jar for the following recalled code dates:

ProductRecalled Code Date
SKIPPY® Reduced Fat Creamy Peanut Butter, 40ozBest if Used By MAY0423
Best if Used By MAY0523
SKIPPY® Reduced Fat Creamy Peanut Butter - Club, 2/40ozBest if Used By MAY0523
SKIPPY® Reduced Fat Chunky Peanut Butter, 16.3ozBest if Used By MAY0623
Best if Used By MAY0723
SKIPPY® Creamy Peanut Butter Blended With Plant Protein, 14ozBest if Used By MAY1023

If your jar has a different “BEST IF USED BY” date than what is listed, it is not part of the recall.

Impacted jars of peanut butter can be returned to the store where it was purchased for an exchange or call Skippy Foods Consumer Engagement at 1-866-475-4779, 8 a.m. – 4 p.m. Central Time.

