Rain to change to snow overnight, accumulations increasingly likely

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Despite Wednesday having been a very mild day, for days we’d been warning all along that the warmth would be very short lived.

Changes are already sweeping into the area, and more substantial changes still lie ahead. Temperatures have already begun a sharp decline Wednesday evening, and we’re to expect that to remain the case through the remainder of the night, then taking us into early Thursday.

By the time we get to the midnight hour or shortly thereafter, wind chills are likely to have fallen into the upper 20s to lower 30s. Come the sunrise Thursday morning, expect chills to be in the upper teens to lower 20s!

That, of course, isn’t the only thing on the agenda the rest of the night. Another round of precipitation is lifting northeastward out of Missouri, and is ticketed to arrive here sometime after 10:00pm.

Precipitation is to come as rain initially, and will continue through at least 2:00-3:00am. Several brief downpours and a few rumbles of thunder aren’t to be ruled out, either.

Anytime beyond 3:00am Thursday, temperatures will have cooled off enough that the atmospheric profile will be more supportive of a mixture of rain and snow.

Quickly will come a transition over to all snow, and there are growing signs that snow may be the favored form of precipitation for a few hours longer than initially expected. Now, it’s expected that snow, occasionally heavy at times, may stick around through the morning commute.

Such a development has raised the potential for accumulations to take place over much of the Stateline. To be clear, this will NOT be a major event, nor are we expecting any significant impacts.

The current thought here is that most of us are looking at an inch or two of snow, primarily on grassy surfaces. It’s much more likely, given the warm, wet state of the ground, that most of us end on the lower side of that 1-2″ range. Along and south of Interstate 88, we’re looking at closer to 0.5″, while parts of northern Green or Rock Counties could pick up an isolated 3″ total.

NOAA’s Weather Prediction Center is in agreement with our forecast. They place the chances of getting 2+” of snow at less than 10% along and south of I-88, while it’s closer to a 50/50 proposition happening in southern Wisconsin.

Roadways aren’t likely to see major impacts, though some slush will be possible on some of the lesser traveled bridges and overpasses. Driveways and sidewalks may also see accumulation, though we’d advise against shoveling, simply due to the fact that the snow will melt in a matter of just a few hours. The main travel impact, if any, would be in the form of reduced visibility.

Clearing’s to take place overnight Thursday, paving the way to a sun-splashed Friday. However, northwesterly winds will keep our temperatures in the middle to upper 40s.

