Advertisement

Missing 13-year-old Madison boy found safe

Sebastian Murray was located in Freeport, Illinois.
Sebastian Murray
Sebastian Murray(Fryer, Stephanie R | Madison Police Dept.)
By Nick Viviani
Published: Mar. 31, 2022 at 12:12 PM CDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A Madison teen who had not been seen in over three weeks has been located and is safe, the police dept. announced Thursday morning.

Sebastian Murray had been considered a missing runaway. Police found located the 13-year-old in Freeport, Illinois, on Thursday, the MPD update stated.

Investigators had noted Murray had ties in Illinois at the time he was reported missing.

MPD had reported that he was missing since March 1, having last been seen in the 1000 block of N. Thompson Dr.

Copyright 2022 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

There are several reasons why there is a cat food shortage in the U.S.
Expert explains why there is a cat food shortage
FILE: Fire truck.
Fatal crash, car fire leaves 29-year-old man dead
From left: Zion Jones, 23 and Delaneo Love, 35, were extradited from Texas to Illinois by U.S....
2 Rockford murder suspects extradited by US Marshals from Texas
Mark Frerichs, a Navy veteran and civilian contractor who is believed held by the...
US man abducted in Afghanistan appears in newly posted video
Kevin Hudson, 32, is wanted for several charges including attempted murder and reckless...
Rockford police looking for attempted murder suspect

Latest News

Rockford Peaches’ legacy lives on following death of Shirley Burkovich
Rockford Peaches’ legacy lives on following death of Shirley Burkovich
Rockford Peaches’ legacy lives on following death of Shirley Burkovich
Rockford Peaches’ legacy lives on following death of Shirley Burkovich
FILE - United States' goalkeeper Hope Solo takes the ball during a women's soccer game at the...
Hope Solo arrested on DWI, child abuse charges
Rural Illinois and Early Childhood challenges.
Illinois leaders link a lack of child care services to a rise in crime
Ethan's Friday Forecast -- 4/1/2022