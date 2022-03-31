Hundreds gather in Springfield to advocate for survivors of violence

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WIFR) - A group of more than 200 survivors gathered in Springfield Wednesday calling on lawmakers to strengthen public policies to help violent crime survivors.

Many feel more resources need to allocated at the state level for trauma victims, including leniency on housing restrictions.

Activits Bertha Purnell says true public safety is not possible without first supporting victims and their needs.

Today, there are limited programs available for survivors, but advocates say that’s not enough. Some hope to see lawmakers extend lease terminations for violent crime survivors to ease the burden of life on life’s terms.

“If there’s a need to move, they should be able to get out of their leases without being penalized. Losing a job or housing can be an added stressor when you’re already at the lowest part of your life,” said Purnell.

