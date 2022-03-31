Advertisement

Fox News hires Caitlyn Jenner as contributor and commentator

Caitlyn Jenner arrives at the Elton John AIDS Foundation Academy Awards Viewing Party on...
Caitlyn Jenner arrives at the Elton John AIDS Foundation Academy Awards Viewing Party on Sunday, March 27, 2022, in West Hollywood, Calif.(Willy Sanjuan/Invision/AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: Mar. 31, 2022 at 10:44 AM CDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW YORK (AP) — Fox News Channel says it has hired Caitlyn Jenner as a contributor, with her first appearance set for Thursday on Sean Hannity’s program.

Jenner, the former Olympic decathlete, ran an unsuccessful campaign for California governor last year. The network said she’ll offer commentary and analysis across various Fox News Media platforms.

“Caitlyn’s story is an inspiration to us all,” said Suzanne Scott, Fox News Media CEO. “She is a trailblazer in the LGBTQ+ community and her illustrious career spans a variety of fields that will be a tremendous asset for our audience.”

Jenner won the Olympic gold medal in the decathlon in 1976. She later came out as a transgender and identifies as a female.

She said in a statement she was “humbled by this unique opportunity” to speak directly to Fox’s audience.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

There are several reasons why there is a cat food shortage in the U.S.
Expert explains why there is a cat food shortage
FILE: Fire truck.
Fatal crash, car fire leaves 29-year-old man dead
From left: Zion Jones, 23 and Delaneo Love, 35, were extradited from Texas to Illinois by U.S....
2 Rockford murder suspects extradited by US Marshals from Texas
Mark Frerichs, a Navy veteran and civilian contractor who is believed held by the...
US man abducted in Afghanistan appears in newly posted video
Kevin Hudson, 32, is wanted for several charges including attempted murder and reckless...
Rockford police looking for attempted murder suspect

Latest News

In this photo released by Xinhua News Agency, rescuers carry a piece of plane wreckage at the...
US investigators fly to China to aid in plane crash probe
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy issued a warning of mines being left behind early...
Zelenskyy: Mines in wake of Russian retreat keep Kyiv unsafe
The CDC announced Title 42 will end on May 23. (CNN, POOL, SENATE TV, KCAL, KCBS, KCAL/KCBS)
Pandemic-era immigration restriction to end
Ashley Hollingsworth, 22, is accused of attempting to kill her newborn baby after she thought...
Nevada mother jailed for attempting to kill newborn, police say
UConn's Paige Bueckers reacts after drawing a charge during the second half of a college...
UConn tops Stanford 63-58, advances to NCAA title game