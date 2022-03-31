Advertisement

After House vote, insulin price cap bill faces uncertain future in Senate

President Biden’s call for Congress to cap the price to $35 per month has been answered by House Democrats: but the Senate still needs the support.
By David Ade
Published: Mar. 31, 2022 at 2:59 PM CDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (Gray DC) - Weeks after President Joe Biden called on Congress to cap the price of insulin, the House passed legislation to do exactly that, capping the out-of-pocket cost for the essential drug at $35 per month for people with private insurance and Medicare.

At a press conference before Thursday’s vote, Rep. Dan Kildee (D-Mich.) said too many people living with diabetes are finding life-saving insulin to be out of reach because they can’t afford it.

Kildee said, “The idea that some families don’t have even access to a 100-year-old drug, it’s just unconscionable.”

What happens in the Senate is still unknown.

Sen. Raphael Warnock (D-Ga.) already introduced the Affordable Insulin Now Act in the Senate. The bill has support from 34 senators, but no Republicans yet.

Sen. Susan Collins (R-Maine) said she is working on a separate, bipartisan bill, with Sen. Jeanne Shaheen (D-N.H.), to lower the overall cost of insulin which would also help those who don’t have insurance.

Collins said, “We want to produce as comprehensive bill as possible that will help as many people who are insulin dependent as possible.”

Sen. Collins’ office said there’s an agreement on the framework of the bill, but they are still ironing out the legislative text. Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-N.Y.) said that he supports both efforts to lower the cost of insulin, and wants a vote after Easter.

Copyright 2022 Gray DC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

There are several reasons why there is a cat food shortage in the U.S.
Expert explains why there is a cat food shortage
FILE: Fire truck.
Fatal crash, car fire leaves 29-year-old man dead
From left: Zion Jones, 23 and Delaneo Love, 35, were extradited from Texas to Illinois by U.S....
2 Rockford murder suspects extradited by US Marshals from Texas
Mark Frerichs, a Navy veteran and civilian contractor who is believed held by the...
US man abducted in Afghanistan appears in newly posted video
Kevin Hudson, 32, is wanted for several charges including attempted murder and reckless...
Rockford police looking for attempted murder suspect

Latest News

Jelani Day
Illinois House committee approves Jelani Day bill
Sen. Mattie Hunter (D-Chicago) presents a bill to help diversify the health care workforce in...
Illinois lawmakers could pass plan to diversify health care workforce
An Illinois Department of Human Services building in Springfield, Illinois.
Pritzker administration launches overdose prevention plan, names behavioral health officer
DCFS in need of ‘transformative change’ Republican lawmakers say
DCFS in need of ‘transformative change’ Republican lawmakers say
Members of the Illinois Asian American Caucus address anti-Asian hate in Illinois and across...
Illinois Asian American Caucus condemns rise in anti-Asian hate crimes