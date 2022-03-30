Advertisement

A text from your own phone number? It’s spam

As with any scam, it is best to not click on the link and simply delete the message.
As with any scam, it is best to not click on the link and simply delete the message.(Adrianna Calvo/Pexels via Canva)
By Emily Van de Riet
Published: Mar. 30, 2022 at 10:17 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - Many Verizon customers are getting spam text messages that appear to be coming from their own phone number.

Like many scams, the text provides a link to a “free gift” for the user to click on.

Verizon customers have been sharing their experiences in a community forum on Verizon’s website, with most of them encountering the same text that appears to come from their own phone number. It reads:

“Free Msg: Your bill is paid for March. Thanks, here’s a little gift for you” followed by a link.

Of course, there is no gift for you – it’s a scam to get information from you. As with any scam, it is best to not click on the link and simply delete the message.

Verizon said on its Support Twitter account that it is actively working to stop the messages and have involved law enforcement to try to identify the source of the spam texts.

For more information about phishing scams and how to report them, visit Verizon’s website here.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jordan DeMay, a Marquette Senior High School student who died by suicide last week was a victim...
Student was victim of sextortion hours before suicide, investigators say
Loves Park gas station sells winning lotto ticket
The company notified affected employees, that layoffs could begin as early as May 27, 2022,...
Stellantis announces staff reductions, retirement packages
The Rockford Police Department says an 18-year-old man has died from his injuries after a...
4 charged with first-degree murder, name released of murder victim
Rockford Public Schools say students and staff are safe Thursday after the high school went...
Guilford High School experiences school lockdown, weapon recovered

Latest News

Nickles Parks, 29, of Rockford was found guilty of first-degree murder and concealment of a...
Rockford man found guilty of hiding 2018 first-degree murder
Kenneth Ray Martinez is accused of leaving the scene of a collision that killed a 4-year-old...
Man arrested after girl, 4, killed in Panama City Beach parking lot collision
Panama City Beach Police Chief J.R. Talamantez updates viewers on the arrest in connection with...
Suspect Arrested in Hit-and-Run that Killed Child LIVE 11 a.m.
The cost of buying and building homes in the U.S. is going up.
Home, construction costs soaring
Pictured are (top row from left) Amanda Andrews, Breonna Johnson, Charles Bryant, (bottom row...
6 accused of kidnapping, torturing woman they met online, sheriff says