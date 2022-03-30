Task force raises awareness, challenges human trafficking laws

FREEPORT, Ill. (WIFR) - Human trafficking is a growing problem in not only the United States, but throughout the stateline.

In an effort to spotlight the epidemic Highland Community College in Freeport Global Task Force is holding a learning session.

“Human Trafficking in the United States: A Call to Action” starts at 7 p.m. Thursday, March 31 in the Student Conference Center, H-201, at 299 W. Pearl City Rd., Freeport, Ill., and virtually.

“It is hard to believe that horrible crime of human trafficking for sex or labor occurs in rural areas like Northern Illinois, but it does,” says Kay Ostberg, Chair of Highland’s Global Task Force.

Spealer Katherine Kaufka Walts, Director of the Center for Human Rights at Loyola University Law School has a goal to raise awareness about trafficking. She also plans to address the historical context of U.S. modern anti-trafficking laws during the program.

Walts says human trafficking is compelled or coerced labor or services. She says there has been a rise in identification and prosecution in sex trafficking cases.

“That indicates that there’s not only greater awareness in the community and amongst stakeholders, including law enforcement, but political will to really pursue these cases criminally,” says Walts.

Her experience on the subject includes teaching, consulting, changing laws and research publications.

