Strong storm system to bring healthy rain, brief warmth to the Stateline

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - We just cannot seem to shake out of the rut that we’ve been in for nearly a week, as colder than normal temperatures have prevailed for a sixth consecutive day.

The good news, though, is that a brief shot of warmth is on the way Wednesday. All signs point to temperatures surging into the 60s across the entire region, on the heels of increasingly gusty winds, which have already gusted to 30 miles per hour or more across much of the area.

The bad news, however, is that the warmth comes at a cost in the form of several rounds of rainfall, the first batch of which is due in later Tuesday evening.

Rain will then grow more widespread and heavier in intensity after midnight, and a few embedded rumbles of thunder may occur closer to sunrise.

Once we reach the daytime hours, showers and thunderstorms are a possibility to occur at any point in time. It’s not expected that rain will be uninterrupted all day long, but it’d be wise to keep the umbrella close by at any point in time.

A strong cold front’s passage late in the afternoon will bring to an end the threat for any thunderstorm activity, though scattered showers may persist well into the evening, as temperatures begin to crash.

As temperatures continue to crash overnight Wednesday into early Thursday, there remain telling signs of there being a period of several hours of mixed precipitation, or even a few hours when snow’s the favored form of precipitation.

While we’re not anticipating any sort of significant snowfall accumulations, five out of five computer forecast models suggest that a light dusting remains very much a possibility on grassy surfaces.

Much colder than normal temperatures will then become the rule beginning on Thursday. Unfortunately, all signs point to cooler than normal temperatures residing here through at least the weekend and quite possibly beyond.

