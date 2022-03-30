Rep. Sosnowski files new legislation, urges Chicago Bears move to suburbs

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - State Rep. Joe Sosnowski has filed two different pieces of legislation urging the Chicago Bears to move north to Arlington Park in Arlington Heights, Ill.

The first resolution says all transactions for the move should remain private. This means requests from local or state governments wouldn’t be required for stadium renovation or construction.

Sosnowski wants to eliminate taxpayer hikes with the potential move saying, “We want this to be a private decision and a private enterprise. As we’ve seen with the Chicago Cubs, there really shouldn’t be any public incentives or dollars going into the stadium construction for the Bears. For access and accessibility to the state as a whole, having it outside of Chicago definitely makes some sense.”

The resolution also affirms that Arlington Park, purchased by the Chicago Bears in September 2021, is ready for stadium development. Its proximity to Interstate 90 and Illinois Route 53, along with Chicago’s O’Hare International Airport and having a stop on Metra’s Union Pacific Northwest Line.

That same Metra line continues north and west into McHenry County stopping in Harvard, heavily used by both commuters and riders from the Rockford region.

The second piece of legislation, House Resolution 0627, says that by moving to Arlington Park, the Bears franchise saves a great deal of money on a stadium that can be put to use in other areas like online game streaming and live broadcasting.

Both pieces of legislation have been reassigned to the Tourism Committee.

