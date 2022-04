ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Showers today with south winds 10 - 20 MPH gusting to 30 MPH. Highs will climb to the low 60′s. Showers and perhaps a few rumbles of thunder tonight. We could wake up to snow showers tomorrow with a half an inch of accumulation. Highs of only 39 tomorrow. 50 on Friday with sunny skies. 50′s for the weekend.

Copyright 2022 WIFR. All rights reserved.