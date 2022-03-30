Online/virtual fitness industry helping draw more to the gym

STATELINE (WIFR) - A new report projects the virtual fitness market to increase 41.84% by the end of this year, which could make it a $16.15 billion industry.

Movement Fitness in Rockford is one gym that pivoted to web workouts during the pandemic. Two years later, they say it’s a trend here to stay.

“We want to be a movement not only in these four walls, but outside of these four walls. And for us, online fitness has allowed us to use different apps to provide them with the same great quality care that we provide here at their house,” says Owner Justin Kegley.

Movement Fitness now accommodates almost 200 members. They expect the future of exercising to involve a mix of in-person classes and at-home workouts.

“They still want to have some sort of interaction. So whatever that looks like people just want to be cared for. So our goal is to provide them with that.”

Kourtney Adams is a trainer at fitness junction in Ogle County. In June 2020, she created an app where you can watch and workout to exercise videos. It’s called “Commit with Kourt.”

“A lot of people are also coming back to gyms because they’re just realizing the importance of health now like after COVID. I still have a lot of people working online with me too because they enjoy that they like the convenience,” says Adams.

The report adds the largest virtual fitness market in the region in 2021 is North America.

