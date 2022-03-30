NIU students best Guinness World Record for largest paper snowflake

DEKALB, Ill. (WIFR) - Nothing but smiles from advanced photography students after completing a major project Tuesday.

Northern Illinois University School of Art and Design students dedicated more than then hours to create the world’s largest paper snowflake.

The project measured 44 feet, six inches, easily besting the current record of 20 feet and one-half inch.

The students, led by Jessica Labatte, associate professor and photography area coordinator worked together laying out, tracing, cutting and unfolding the snowflake on the floor of the NIU Convocation Center.

After all that hard work, all that’s left is to submit the official supporting materials to Guinness to certify the new record.

