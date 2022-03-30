Nickles Parks convicted of 2018 murder, mother of victim reacts.

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - “If anyone heard the story of what happened, you know he’s guilty”

And on Tuesday Robin Long’s three-and-a-half-year-wait was over

“In reality it’s like a weight is being lifted off you and you can breath again,” said Long.

29-year-old Nickles Parks was found guilty of the December 2018 murder of Robin’s son Jamie Stephens

“Jamie was good, he was my baby,” said Long. “I don’t want anyone to forget his name.”

Stephens’ body, riddled with 10 gunshot wounds, was found on the side of the road in rural Winnebago County About a month later Parks was arrested.

When asked what Long would say to Parks right now, she replied “Nothing that I could say on TV”

Stephens was last seen at the Mobil gas station at the intersection of 11th Street and Sandy Hollow Road in Rockford. Phone records and surveillance footage from nearby busninesses led investigators to Parks.

“The Walgreens, the car lot, the Dairy Queen, the gas stations; they all have cameras and they all picked him up,” said Long.

Long praised the work by the Winnebago County Sheriff’s Office, the State’s Attorney’s Office and her victim advocate for what she calls a job well done.

“I was happy, I was very emotional. Long time coming,” said Long.

While Long says the verdict brings closure, it still doesn’t bring back her son.

“The miss doesn’t go away,” said Long. “I will never be able to hold Jamie. I Iwill never be able to talk to him. I will never get my kiss and my ‘love you byes’. But he does, he still gets that contact and I will never ever get that contact back.”

Parks faces up to 60 years in prison on the murder charge alone when he’s sentenced in April. Illinois law says he will have to serve 100 percent of that sentence.

