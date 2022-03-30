Advertisement

Lynching is now a federal hate crime under bill President signed Tuesday

The Emmett Till Antilynching Act is named after a 14-year-old who became a civil rights icon after his brutal murder following a racist attack
By Jamie Bittner
Published: Mar. 30, 2022 at 9:37 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (Gray DC) - Sixty-seven years after the death of Emmett Till, President Joe Biden signed a bill into law that makes lynching a federal hate crime.

“To the Till family we remain in awe of your courage to find purpose through your pain,” said President Biden.

Till’s cousin, Rev. Wheeler Parker, was among those in attendance at the event.

“It shows how America is willing to change. We’ve come a long way. We have a lot of work to do. But it tells me that there’s hope and I can see it in the people who have the fire in their belly and the guts to do what’s right,” said Parker.

Parker witnessed Till’s abduction in Mississippi in 1955. Till had been accused of flirting with a white woman inside a store. Till’s body was recovered from a river after he had been tortured and shot. The two white men accused in the crime were found not guilty by an all white male jury.

Till’s mother insisted on an open casket so the nation could see the brutality of the crime.

The Equal Justice Initiative reports that there have been more than 200 attempts since 1900 to pass federal anti-lynching legislation. The group claims, between 1865 and 1950 alone there were nearly 6500 lynchings.

When the Washington Bureau asked Parker how he stayed focused during the long debate to pass the bill, he said he followed a key piece of advice that he now gives to other civil rights advocates.

“Never give up,” he said. “There is hope.”

The Emmitt Till Anti-lyncing law will make lynching a federal hate crime with penalties ranging from a fine to up to 30 years of prison.

Copyright 2022 Gray DC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jordan DeMay, a Marquette Senior High School student who died by suicide last week was a victim...
Student was victim of sextortion hours before suicide, investigators say
Loves Park gas station sells winning lotto ticket
The company notified affected employees, that layoffs could begin as early as May 27, 2022,...
Stellantis announces staff reductions, retirement packages
The Rockford Police Department says an 18-year-old man has died from his injuries after a...
4 charged with first-degree murder, name released of murder victim
Rockford Public Schools say students and staff are safe Thursday after the high school went...
Guilford High School experiences school lockdown, weapon recovered

Latest News

Jelani Day
Illinois House committee approves Jelani Day bill
Sen. Mattie Hunter (D-Chicago) presents a bill to help diversify the health care workforce in...
Illinois lawmakers could pass plan to diversify health care workforce
An Illinois Department of Human Services building in Springfield, Illinois.
Pritzker administration launches overdose prevention plan, names behavioral health officer
DCFS in need of ‘transformative change’ Republican lawmakers say
DCFS in need of ‘transformative change’ Republican lawmakers say
Members of the Illinois Asian American Caucus address anti-Asian hate in Illinois and across...
Illinois Asian American Caucus condemns rise in anti-Asian hate crimes