Advertisement

Last capsule containing moon sample from Apollo 17 mission opened 50 years later

ANGSA 73001 Sample Extraction. (Apollo 17 Deep Core Sample 73001). Photo Date: March 21,...
ANGSA 73001 Sample Extraction. (Apollo 17 Deep Core Sample 73001). Photo Date: March 21, 2022. Location: Building 31 - Lunar Lab. Photographer: Robert Markowitz(ROBERT MARKOWITZ NASA-JSC | NASA)
By Andrew McMunn
Published: Mar. 30, 2022 at 6:16 PM CDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) — One of the last unopened Apollo-era moon samples collected nearly 50 years ago during Apollo 17 was opened, NASA said.

Sample 73001 was opened in a process which took place from March 21 to March 22 under the direction of lunar sample processors and curators in the Astromaterials Research and Exploration Science (ARES) Division at NASA’s Johnson Space Center in Houston, the agency said in a release.

Astronauts Eugene Cernan and Harrison “Jack” Schmitt collected the sample during the Apollo 17 missions in 1972. They hammered thin, cylindrical sample-collection devices, or drive tubes, into a landslide deposit in the Moon’s Taurus-Littrow Valley.

ANGSA 73001 Sample Extraction. (Apollo 17 Deep Core Sample 73001). Photo Date: March 21,...
ANGSA 73001 Sample Extraction. (Apollo 17 Deep Core Sample 73001). Photo Date: March 21, 2022. Location: Building 31 - Lunar Lab. Photographer: Robert Markowitz(ROBERT MARKOWITZ NASA-JSC | NASA)

The sample is the lower half of a double drive tube. The upper drive tube, sample 73002, was opened in 2019.

Before the sample was opened, images of the sample’s inside makeup were produced by X-ray scans taken by researchers at the University of Texas Austin.

The samples from the capsules are being studied by the Apollo Next Generation Sample Analysis Program, or ANGSA.

These samples won’t be the last brought back to Earth; NASA will be returning to the moon for more samples in the upcoming Artemis missions.

Sample 73001 was opened by NASA 50 years after it was collected.
Sample 73001 was opened by NASA 50 years after it was collected.(NASA)

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police try to ease tensions amid standoff
Man tased during standoff with Rockford police, faces multiple charges
Prosecutors in court play dashcam video showing moments leading up to an Uber driver's slaying.
Dashcam video shows rider pointing gun at Uber driver before her slaying
A recent photo of Naomi Irion posted on Instagram on January 31, 2022.
Body of 18-year-old abducted from Walmart parking lot found
Call for change of speeding on Broadway Street
City of Rockford calls meeting to address dangerous speeding on Broadway Ave.
Jesse Smith saw bond reduced from $1 million to $50,000 before posting 10% on Thursday
Tammy Tracey murder suspect Jesse Smith released from jail after posting reduced bond

Latest News

A woman said she was terrified when a naked intruder got into her bed.
Naked intruder found in woman's bed
Ukrainian soldiers carry a body of a civilian killed by the Russian forces over the destroyed...
Strike on Russian oil depot reported as Ukraine talks resume
Will Smith cries as he accepts the award for best performance by an actor in a leading role for...
Oscars producer says police offered to arrest Will Smith
The recall covers the Chevrolet Equinox and GMC Terrain from the 2014 and 2015 model years.
GM recalls nearly 682,000 SUVs; windshield wipers can fail
Dan Zimmerman says losing everything he ever owned has left him devastated.
Parents’ ashes, personal belongings sold at auction after movers fail to deliver man’s things