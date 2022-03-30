Advertisement

Investigators work to identify human remains years after discovery

Advancements in DNA testing lead to answers, but sometimes not fast enough for people with missing loved ones.
By Ali Rasper
Published: Mar. 30, 2022 at 5:32 PM CDT
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - A year after Winnebago County authorities discovered human remains off Highway 20, they are waiting to confirm who that person is and how they died. Illinois State Police confirmed the investigation into the remains found in March of 2021 is active and open.

According to a former Winnebago County Coroner, the process can be lengthy. When Sue Fiduccia started in 1995, DNA testing wasn’t a mainstream tactic.

She credits advancements in technology for solving many cases. But, she agrees it isn’t soon enough for people close to the investigation.

“If we just have skeletal remains, well, then we don’t really have a whole lot to go on,” she said. After 21-years in the role of Coroner, she says finding human remains is never easy and sometimes even harder to solve.

It could take days, months or even years before investigators get a lead. “They may have been a dumped body, you know from California, New York, Florida.” But, Fiduccia says advancements in technology play a key role in how quickly and accurately investigators can identify a body.

“When I first started this back in the 90′s, there was no such thing as DNA, all we had were fingerprints and look at where we have come from there.”

Her best piece of advice for families with a missing loved one: don’t throw away their personal items, no matter how many years have passed. “If there is anything related to that person that’s missing, hold onto it because we can do DNA testing off of hairbrushes, toothbrushes things like that.”

While the investigations can be tough mentally and physically, Fiduccia says she did it because of the families. “I never met a bad family, they lost somebody, they lost somebody and I don’t care if it’s a murder, I don’t care what it is, they lost someone.”

Bodies are often found in the spring after the snow melts. But, she says snow does help freeze and preserve a body and a crime scene, giving investigators more clues.

