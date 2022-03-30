Blank, Brown selected as NJCAA All-Americans

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - On Tuesday the NJCAA announced their list of Division III Women’s Basketball All-Americans, which included RVC’s Camron Blank and Ashanti Brown.

East alum Camron Blank was a first-team selection after finishing fourth in total points and ninth in total rebounds last season. Brown was a second-team selection and averaged 18.1 points, 6 rebounds, and 4.2 assists per game in an injury-shortened season of 17 games.

RVC and Owens were the only two teams this season to have multiple All-Americans this season.

