Ashley McBryde, LOCASH to headline Old Settlers Days

ROCKTON, Ill. (WIFR) - Arguably the largest festival in the area, Old Settlers Days in Rockton, has announced some of its headlining acts for the 2022 concert line-up.

Thursday June, 16 - Emerging artists Cooper Alan, Ashley Cooke, & Spencer Crandall

Friday June, 17 - LOCASH

Saturday June, 18 - Ashley McBryde

Sunday’s headliner is expected to be released via Facebook on Thursday, March 31.

Tickets for each show can be purchased at the Old Settlers Days 2022 website.

The weekend packed with vendors, rides, fundraisers and concerts is sure to be a treat this summer.

